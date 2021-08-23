Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $218.54. The company had a trading volume of 778,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

