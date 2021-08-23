Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

