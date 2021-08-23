Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525,266 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 455,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,021. The firm has a market cap of $211.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

