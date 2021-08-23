Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VONV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.19. 929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $71.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

