DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Cap of $562,268.52

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. DMScript has a market cap of $562,268.52 and approximately $267,026.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

