Doctors Coin Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $186.93 million and $5.00 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

