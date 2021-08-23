Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE DLB opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

