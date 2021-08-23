Dollar General’s (DG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $234.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,984. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.08. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

