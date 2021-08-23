Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

DOMO stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.89. 369,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $95.79.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

