Dora Factory (DORA) Market Cap Tops $25.43 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $25.43 million and approximately $37.97 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $10.38 or 0.00020931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.