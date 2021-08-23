Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

