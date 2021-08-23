Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $174.20

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.20 and last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 5941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

