Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $82.75. Approximately 13,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,666,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.
DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.17.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
