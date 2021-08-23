Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $82.75. Approximately 13,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,666,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

