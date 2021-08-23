Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 1,126 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.9% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

HD traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.74. 2,789,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

