Doyle Wealth Management Buys 4,540 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,308. The company has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.