Doyle Wealth Management Buys 7,035 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,922 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.