Doyle Wealth Management Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,233,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,356,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock worth $77,692,288 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,655. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

