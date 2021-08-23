Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 39,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,770. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

