Doyle Wealth Management Sells 115,548 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,548 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 100,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 766.5% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 993.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock remained flat at $$116.16 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,585,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,814. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

