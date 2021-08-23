Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dream Finders Homes worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.