Drep [new] Market Cap Reaches $29.82 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $29.82 million and $2.41 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

