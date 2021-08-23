DSLA Protocol Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $53.91 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,559,154 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

