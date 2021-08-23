DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,908 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of DTE Energy worth $70,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 79.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $121.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

