Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

