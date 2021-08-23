Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DUOL stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

