Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

DUOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.