Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Sunday. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of DUOL opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

