Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

DUOL stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a one year low of $125.01 and a one year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

