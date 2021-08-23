Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of DUOL opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

