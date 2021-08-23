DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $13.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.38. DZS has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. Analysts expect that DZS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DZS during the second quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the second quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in DZS by 21.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

