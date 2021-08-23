e-Gulden Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $116.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.33 or 0.00375955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,608 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,346 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

