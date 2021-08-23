Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $509.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $509.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.79 million and the lowest is $500.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $150.58 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.