EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $163.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE EGP opened at $175.78 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

