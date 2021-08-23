EasyFi Market Cap Tops $18.27 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $18.27 million and $13.75 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.23 or 0.00014331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

