eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,162. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,160 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

