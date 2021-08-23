eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Down 1.6%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.90 and last traded at $72.17. 23,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,588,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

