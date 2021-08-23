eCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $17.41 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00159807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.95 or 0.99705583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.74 or 0.01006968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.36 or 0.06794239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,820,067,173,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.