eCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 43% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $22.66 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00130468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00159160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.99 or 1.00186322 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00993627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.60 or 0.06579101 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,819,392,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

