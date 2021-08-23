EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0021

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $30,158.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.00834304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00103592 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

