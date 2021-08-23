ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ECNCF stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

