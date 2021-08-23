Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $39,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.52. 645,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,418. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.64. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

