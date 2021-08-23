Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $60.38

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.38, but opened at $64.10. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 23,782 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Editas Medicine by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

