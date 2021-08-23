Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.94

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.94 and last traded at $116.96, with a volume of 2308386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.95.
Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.
In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,236 shares of company stock worth $13,526,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
