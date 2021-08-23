Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.94

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.94 and last traded at $116.96, with a volume of 2308386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,236 shares of company stock worth $13,526,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

