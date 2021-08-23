Efinity Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.10 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $76.10 million and $10.15 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.52 or 0.00818689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.