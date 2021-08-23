EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

EG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:EGGF)

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

