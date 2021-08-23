Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.