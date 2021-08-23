Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $319.28 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $319.28 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,892,507,039 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.