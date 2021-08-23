Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Capital International Investors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 447,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA opened at $140.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

