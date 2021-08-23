Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,586 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

EA stock opened at $140.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.48. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,630 shares of company stock worth $16,112,920 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

