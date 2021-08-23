Electrum Dark Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,060.31 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $10,060.31 and $115.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

